A 17-year-old was arrested Sunday in connection with a shooting at an apartment complex on Lake Boulevard.

Redding police were called to the Kennett Court Apartments at 1801 Lake Blvd. at around 2:30 p.m. Sunday. Witnesses said there were multiple gunshots fired on the sidewalk outside the complex, police said.

Felipe Cantu, 21, of Cottonwood was shot in the chest and was taken to a Redding area hospital, police said. He is expected to survive the shooting, police said.

Police said there is surveillance video showing Cantu and the alleged shooter getting into a confrontation on the sidewalk before the shooting. Two nearby vehicles also were struck by gunfire, police said.

While police said Cantu was not forthcoming with officers about what happened, the suspect's aunt called 911 to report she was taking the teenager to the Redding police department to turn him in.

Police said they could not locate the black handgun used to shoot Cantu, but found multiple handgun casings on the sidewalk in the reported area of the shooting.

The 17-year-old was booked at the Shasta County Juvenile Hall for attempted murder with a firearm, and assault with a firearm.

Detectives are still trying to find out what led to the shooting. Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to call 530-225-4200.

This article originally appeared on Redding Record Searchlight: Teen arrested in Redding shooting that sent man to hospital