Teen arrested in robbery, shooting at Tampa’s Takomah Trail Park

TAMPA — A 17-year-old has been arrested in connection to a fatal shooting that occurred during an armed robbery at Takomah Trail Park, according to the Tampa Police Department.

Amerie Roberts was part of a group of people who shot and robbed a 32-year-old man in the park, located at 10099 Takomah Trail, on Dec. 28, the department said in a news release Friday.

After he was shot, the 32-year-old man— who had a concealed carry permit — fired his own weapon, killing one of the suspects, 16-year-old Ian D. Thomas, police said.

The 32-year-old man’s injuries were not life-threatening.

Roberts turned himself in Tuesday and was arrested the following day, the release said. He faces charges of second-degree murder and armed robbery.

The second-degree murder charge is related to the death of Thomas. Under Florida law, a suspect can be charged with murder if a person dies during the commission of certain felonies.

The investigation is ongoing.