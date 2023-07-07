Teen arrested in Salisbury shooting that left one dead, another injured

A 16-year-old suspect in an April shooting in Salisbury that left one dead and another injured was arrested on Thursday in Baltimore, according to Maryland State Police.

The suspect is identified as a 16-year-old male from Salisbury, Maryland, and he is being charged with first-degree murder, second-degree murder, attempted murder and related charges.

The suspect was arrested in Baltimore City on July 6 before being taken to the Maryland State Police Glen Burnie Burnie Barrack for processing. The suspect was transported to the Wicomico County Detention Center, where he will be held without bail pending an initial appearance in the Wicomico County Circuit Court.

Shortly after midnight on April 16, officers from the Salisbury Police Department responded to 911 calls reporting shots fired in the 300 block of East Carroll Street near Buena Vista Avenue in Salisbury. Responding officers found two victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

The deceased victim was identified as Ja'Siah Sin'cer Johnson, 16, of Salisbury. Johnson was transported from the scene to TidalHealth Peninsula Medical Center where he was pronounced dead. The injured victim was identified as Jamere Capri Maynes, 22, also from Salisbury. Maynes was also transported to TidalHealth, where he received medical treatment for injuries sustained during the incident.

