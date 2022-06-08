Teen arrested in school threat

Jun. 8—TRAVERSE CITY — A 16-year-old male was taken into custody by local police in relation to a threat of violence toward Northwest Education Services's Creekside School and two of the school's students, officials said.

Traverse City Police Department officers on Monday arrested the teenager without incident, officials said, and he was lodged in Grand Traverse County's jail.

"With this particular case, it just got to a point where the individual had to be lodged with an emergency hearing for safety reasons," said Traverse City Police Chief Jeffrey O'Brien. "We take every threat seriously."

Capt. James Bussell said TCPD was contacted Sunday by staff with the Benzie County Sheriff's Office, with information about the threat.

TCPD school resource officer Jennilynn Oster alerted school officials and John VanWagoner, superintendent of Traverse City Area Public Schools, said nearby schools were placed in secure mode as a precaution, as previously reported.

Oster was already working on a case concerning the student and previous threats, according to a press release from Bussell. Oster did not respond to a request for further comment.

The schools that went into secure mode included Creekside School, which shares a campus with Northwest Education Services, formerly TBAISD, at 1101 Red Drive; Central Grade School at 301 Seventh St.; Traverse City West Middle School at 3950 Silver Lake Road; the Montessori School at 1009 S. Oak St.; and Traverse Heights at 933 Rose St.

TCAPS Communications Director Ginger Smith said the school district received a handful of calls from concerned parents on Monday regarding the precautionary measure, many of which wondered what it meant for their children's schools to be in secure mode.

Smith said she shared information on the difference between a lockdown and secure mode earlier in the year, but since it's the end of the school year, parents likely forget what distinguished the two.

So far, in 2022, there have been 27 school shootings with injuries or deaths in the U.S. in which 27 people, including 24 children, have been killed and 56 people have been injured, according to Education Week, which has been tracking school shootings since 2018.

The most recent of these school tragedies was at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, where 19 kids and 2 adults were killed by an 18-year-old gunman. Earlier this school year, four students at Oxford High School in Oakland County, Michigan were killed by one of their peers during a school shooting in late November.

In the wake of tragedies such as the ones in Uvalde and Oxford, copycat threats and heightened fears around tragedies happening at other schools are common.

While Creekside is not a TCAPS school, its proximity to TCAPS campuses would have pushed administrators to put schools in secure mode no matter what, Smith said.

"I do think that it caused a lot of extra anxiety on behalf of the community, but (the shooting in Uvalde) did not have anything to do with our decision," Smith said. "We would have made that decision regardless."

Increased negative behaviors in students have become more common during the pandemic and are struggling to be addressed.

Violent student behavior can range from cursing at teachers to throwing chairs across the classroom and making threats of violence. Behaviors on the more intense end of the spectrum have become more common in the past two years at Creekside, said Lisa Klepper, program supervisor at the Creekside School.

Klepper hypothesizes that the pandemic has played a major role in this. During the past two years, many students have spent much more time outside of a school environment and without in-person interaction with peers of the same age while also absorbing the tensions of the world and stress from their parents.

These combined factors mean that students are likely to be more anxious or have other intense emotions, but are less capable of managing their emotions in an appropriate way.

The lack of robust wraparound supports available to youth has made the problem worse, Klepper said.

In the past month, Klepper said she has seen Creekside students who required residential mental health care but could not find a spot in a facility that would meet their needs anywhere in the U.S. Earlier in the school year, another student was stuck waiting for more focused mental health care for more than two months, she said.

Students from schools in the five-county intermediate school district region are referred to Creekside when they are unresponsive to the behavior intervention from their local schools. Schools like Creekside often have to step in or act as substitutes to offer children the care and support they need.

"I think that's the most frustrating and most worrisome pattern," Klepper said. "That acute need for intensive behavioral services is just not (being met)."

Grand Traverse County Prosecutor Noelle Moeggenberg requested a 4:30 p.m. emergency hearing in family court, and the male juvenile was lodged in the county's jail until at least June 15. A second hearing on that date will address possible additional charges and placement options, Bussell said.

"Raise the Age" legislation signed by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in 2019, and which took effect Oct. 1, states that those under 18 who are incarcerated cannot be held within sight or sound of adults.

A lack of juvenile facilities in northern Michigan previously necessitated efforts by law enforcement to place juveniles awaiting trial in facilities hundreds of miles away.

In this circumstance, the male juvenile was lodged in the county's jail with the approval of Probate Court Judge Jennifer Whitten, who also presides over the county's family court.

The name of the juvenile has not been released and details of court actions involving juveniles are, by law, not publicly available.