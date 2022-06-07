Teen arrested in school threat

Jun. 7—TRAVERSE CITY — A 16-year-old male was taken into custody Monday by local police in relation to a threat of violence toward Creekside School and two of the school's students, officials said.

Traverse City Police Department officers on Monday arrested the teenager without incident, officials said, and he was lodged in Grand Traverse County's jail.

"With this particular case, it just got to a point where the individual had to be lodged with an emergency hearing for safety reasons," said Traverse City Police Chief Jeffrey O'Brien. "We take every threat seriously."

Capt. James Bussell said TCPD was contacted Sunday by staff with the Benzie County Sheriff's Office, with information about the threat.

A TCPD school resource officer, Jennilynn Oster alerted school officials and John VanWagoner, superintendent of Traverse City Area Public Schools, said nearby schools were placed in safe mode as a precaution, as previously reported.

Schools included Creekside School, which shares a campus with Northwest Education Services at 1101 Red Drive; Central Grade School at 301 Seventh St.; Traverse City West Middle School at 3950 Silver Lake Road; the Montessori School at 1009 S. Oak St.; and Traverse Heights at 933 Rose St.

Grand Traverse County Prosecutor Noelle Moeggenberg requested a 4:30 p.m. emergency hearing in family court, and the male juvenile was lodged in the county's jail until at least June 15. A second hearing on that date will address possible additional charges and placement options, Bussell said.

"Raise the Age" legislation signed by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in 2019 and which took effect Oct. 1, states that those under 18 who are incarcerated cannot be held within sight or sound of adults.

A lack of juvenile facilities in northern Michigan previously necessitated efforts by law enforcement to place juveniles awaiting trial in facilities hundreds of miles away.

In this circumstance, the male juvenile was lodged in the county's jail with the approval of Probate Court Judge Jennifer Whitten, who also presides over the county's family court.

The name of the juvenile has not been released and details of court actions involving juveniles are, by law, not publicly available.