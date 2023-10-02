Teen arrested for Sept. 19 threat against Hopewell High School

HOPEWELL — Police have charged a juvenile with making an online threat of violence last month against Hopewell High School that prompted increased police security in and around the school.

The suspect, whose name was not released but is a 14-year-old HHS student, was arrested Sept. 29, according to a Hopewell Police statement released Monday morning.

The post, which appeared on the online platform Snapchat Sept. 19 and spread to other social media, stated that a student upset about being bullied by their classmates was going to show up at Hopewell High "with a whole Glock" so that all students and staff "can get it." The threat prompted the buttoning-down of Hopewell High by school officials while police investigated.

The threat turned out to be not credible, and Hopewell resumed normal activities the next day.

In a statement, police chief Greg Taylor emphasized the potential fallout of pulling stunts such as the threat.

“It's important to take all threats to our schools and community seriously, and this arrestshould serve as a warning to anyone who might think that they can make threats on social mediawithout consequence,” Taylor said in the statement. "As we move forward, we must keep safety at the forefront ofour minds. That is why we are committed to working closely with the school division to ensure that ourefforts are aligned and that we are doing everything we can to create a safe environment."

The Hopewell threat was the first of two against area schools within a week's period. On Sept. 24, an unspecified threat was made against Petersburg High School and Vernon Johns Middle School, sparking heightened police presence at both campuses. Police later deemed that threat as unfounded and said an arrest was forthcoming.

