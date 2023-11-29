Teen arrested in shooting of Columbus man in North Linden on Monday

Police arrested a 17-year-old boy in the death of a man found shot in North Linden on Monday night.

Columbus police arrested the teen in the death of Kenjuan K. Howard and the assault of two other juveniles. Columbus Fire and Medic responded about 6:40 p.m. to East McGuffey Road and found Howard, 26, of Columbus, suffering from a gunshot wound.

Police say he died at 6:45 p.m.

The victim and three other people were seen having a conversation in the area of the shooting and left in different directions, according to police. At some point, shots were fired, and a bullet struck Howard, according to police reports.

No other arrest were made as of Monday in the ongoing investigation.

bagallion@dispatch.com

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Columbus police name suspect in shooting in North Linden on Monday