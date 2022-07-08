Teen arrested for shooting death of 14-year-old girl on Tacoma’s Hilltop

Tacoma police arrested a suspect Thursday afternoon in the Wednesday shooting death of a 14-year-old girl.

Officers took a 17-year-old male suspect into custody without incident at a Tacoma residence just before 4 p.m., according to Tacoma Police spokesperson Wendy Haddow.

The teenager was booked on a murder charge.

The girl was shot around 11:35 a.m. Wednesday in the city’s Hilltop neighborhood, near the intersection of South 19th Street and MLK Jr. Way. Police said a car full of young people was parked in that area when a shooter or shooters opened fire on the vehicle, striking the girl.

The killing was the 27th homicide in Tacoma so far this year. At this time last year, the city had 11 homicides. There were 33 killings in 2021.

The investigation is ongoing, Haddow said.