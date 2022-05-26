Teen arrested in shooting death of 15-year-old Jerry Davis III in Akron

A father and son have been arrested in connection with the murder of a 15-year-old boy shot to death Tuesday during an altercation in the city's Sherbondy Hill neighborhood.

Jerry Davis III, was was found with a gunshot wound to the torso outside a residence in the 1000 block of Biruta Street at 5:37 p.m. Tuesday.

The U.S. Marshals Service and Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force announced Thursday that they arrested D’Lawrence Scott, 19, the accused shooter, and Lawrence Scott Jr., 56.

D’Lawrence Scott was wanted for aggravated murder by the Akron Police Department and Lawrence Scott Jr. was wanted for obstruction of justice, the release said.

According to the release, D’Lawrence Scott got into a verbal altercation with a female associate at the home Tuesday and Davis stepped in to defend her after the altercation became physical.

D’Lawrence Scott then allegedly got a gun from a car parked outside, returned to the home and shot and killed Davis.

D’Lawrence Scott's father, Lawrence Scott Jr., was allegedly the get-away driver after the homicide occurred.

The task force arrested both Scott and his father in a vehicle near the intersection of East 79th and Kinsman Road in Cleveland after seeing the two leave a residence on E. 147th St.

Task force members followed the two to the E. 79th and Kinsman Road area and ultimately arrested both. The younger Scott was found hiding in the backseat of the car, the release said.

