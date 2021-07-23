Teen arrested in shooting death of 15-year-old girl

Jul. 23—Police have arrested a 15-year-old male in the shooting death of a 15-year-old Honey Creek Middle School student.

Detectives arrested the male on charges of murder, attempted murder, aggravated battery, criminal recklessness and possession of a firearm without a permit in connection with the girl's death.

Police said the juvenile male has been taken to the Vigo County Juvenile Center.

The shooting occurred about 12:30 a.m. at 13th and Poplar streets. Police investigated at that location as well as the area of 19th and Poplar streets.

Grief counselors will be available Saturday at Honey Creek Middle School.

The Vigo County School Corp. released the following notice: "In the wake of last night's shooting, grief counselors will be available to our school community tomorrow. If you would like to talk to a counselor, please visit Honey Creek Middle School tomorrow, Saturday, July 24 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Visitors should enter through door 3. Our thoughts are with all who have been impacted by this tragedy."