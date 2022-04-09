Teen arrested in shooting of family member, deputies say

A 17-year-old is in the custody of the Department of Juvenile Justice after deputies said he shot a family member in Deland.

Volusia County deputies responded to a shooting on East Haven Road around 9:15 p.m. Friday.

When deputies arrived, they found a 26-year-old who had been shot man lying in the driveway.

He was flown to a nearby hospital in critical condition and is expected to survive.

Deputies said the shooter, 17-year-old Jacob Real, remained at the scene and was taken into custody by deputies.

Deputies said the two got into an argument after coming home from work together. The argument escalated into shoving, and then Real shot the victim.

Real was charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and possession of a firearm by a minor.

