Teen arrested in shooting that left ex’s 16-year-old boyfriend dead, Arizona cops say

A 16-year-old is dead after being shot multiple times in a dispute with his girlfriend’s ex-boyfriend, Arizona police said.

The name of the victim has not been released.

The shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 13, outside a QuikTrip convenience store on Watson Road in Buckeye, the Buckeye Police Department said in a news release. The town is just west of Phoenix.

“A 16-year-old male was found lying on the ground deceased with multiple gunshot wounds. The suspect fled the scene before officers arrived,” police said.

Surveillance footage and interviews with witnesses revealed “the suspect had made threats toward the victim who was in a relationship with his ex-girlfriend,” police said.

It was an apparent coincidence that led to the shooting, when the two teens happened to show up at the same store, police said.

“When the suspect learned the victim was there, he shot and killed the victim,” police said. “A second shooting occurred when a friend of the victim fired several shots at the suspect as he fled the scene.”

The suspect was found and arrested “without incident” around 3 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 13, in neighboring Phoenix, police said.

“The suspect is a 17-year-old male. Because he is a juvenile, his name will not be released,” police said.

