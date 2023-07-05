Teen arrested for shooting man in the head in DeLand

Police have arrested a 16-year-old juvenile in a case where a man was shot in the head in DeLand Monday.

Tywon Jamal Patton was taken into custody Tuesday and is facing charges of aggravated battery with a firearm, robbery with a firearm, and carrying a concealed firearm, according to DeLand police.

The shooting apparently stemmed from an argument between several parties, including the victim. Officers located Patton in the 600 Block of E. Division Avenue and took him into custody following a brief foot pursuit.

Patton was transported to the Department of Juvenile Justice.

The shooting victim, who has not been named, was airlifted to Halifax Health in Daytona Beach where he was in critical condition early Tuesday, according to police.

The incident occurred at around 7 p.m. Monday when officers responded to reports of a shooting at the Enclave at Pine Oaks Apartments, located at 508 Harrison Place Drive. Patton allegedly fired shots into an occupied vehicle before fleeing on foot.

The victim was initially taken to the hospital by a private vehicle, but the occupants managed to flag down officers for immediate assistance.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Teenager arrested in DeLand shooting that left man in critical condition