Teen arrested for shooting at people, cars in Griffin subdivision

An 18-year-old is in jail after Griffin police said he started randomly shooting at people and cars after a reported fight in a Griffin subdivision on Saturday.

Police said they got a 911 call about a fight on the 100 block of Wedgewood Walk on Saturday and that before officers could get there, the scene escalated into a shooting incident.

Police said as officers pulled up to the home, multiple people took off from the scene both on foot and in cars. Police were able to corral several individuals whom they did not identify, only saying they were “detained”.

One of those individuals ended up getting arrested.

Investigators took 18-year-old Zarion Lewis into custody after finding video footage showing Lewis shooting at random people near the fight. Once officers identified Lewis, he tried to escape in his Dodge Charger, which police said was riddled with bullet holes. Police said Lewis tried to throw a gun out the window of his car while trying to escape.

Griffin police charged Lewis with criminal damage to property, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, two counts of reckless conduct and obstruction. They said Lewis will likely be facing additional charges.

Investigators are asking anyone with information that could help them in this case to call them at 470-771-3097.

