Teen arrested in shooting of Washington Commanders’ Brian Robinson

A 17-year-old boy was arrested Wednesday in connection with the shooting of Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr., police said.

The teen was not identified because he is younger than 18. Cops said he was 16 years old when the shooting occurred on Aug. 28.

Investigators are still looking for two more suspects in the case, police chief Robert Contee said at a press conference.

Robinson, 23, was shot twice in the right leg during the incident, which police described as an attempted robbery and carjacking. Robinson managed to escape with his life, his possessions and his car. He underwent surgery for non-life-threatening injuries.

Surveillance video released by police captured two males carrying guns at the scene. Contee said a third person was “driving the getaway car.” Police previously said the suspects were likely between 15 and 17 years old.

“This is yet another case of a juvenile with an illegal gun,” Contee said. “We continue to see this over and over and over again across our city.”

Robinson, a rookie third-round draft pick who was a college star at Alabama, missed the Commanders’ first four games of the season. He returned in Week 5 against the Tennessee Titans and has since run for 175 yards and one touchdown in four games.