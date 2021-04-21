Teen arrested after shot fired in Walmart parking lot

Apr. 21—An 18-year-old faces criminal charges after he was accused of shooting at a car in the Walmart parking lot on Herrera Drive Monday afternoon, according to a criminal complaint filed in Santa Fe Magistrate Court.

Kane Flores was charged with one count of shooting at or from a motor vehicle, and was booked into the Santa Fe County jail without bond.

According to the criminal complaint, Flores told police a man in a white Nissan Altima drove past him and flashed a gun. He continued walking to his car when another vehicle with between four and six men yelled at him and threatened to hurt him, according to the complaint.

When the Nissan continued to follow him, Flores told police he fired a shot because he was afraid someone in the car was going to shoot him, according to the complaint.

In an interview with police, Flores made reference to the 2020 fatal shootings of Santa Fe teens Ivan "Mondo" Perez and Fedonta "JB" White, a Santa Fe High School basketball star, as potential backdrop to the conflict.

A witness who saw the incident told police a silver Isuzu, believed to be driven by Flores, was followed by a white Nissan and two other vehicles in the Walmart parking lot. The witness saw Flores get out, shoot at the white Nissan, then drive away, according to the complaint.

Police pulled over Flores near the intersection of Cerrillos Road and Camino Consuelo, the report states.