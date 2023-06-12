Teen arrested after shots fired at far East El Paso house party

A teenager was arrested after gunshots rang out as El Paso police responded to noise complaints about a loud house party in a far East Side neighborhood over the weekend.

Dominic Vaquera, 17, is accused of firing gunshots and then allegedly threatening to shoot officers who responded to the "shots fired" incident, police said. No one was wounded by the gunfire.

Dominic Vaquera

At 12:13 a.m. Saturday, police responded to a noise disturbance where a party was going on and people were in the street and blocking driveways in the 11700 block of Campfire Lane, a police spokesman said. The street is next to Saul Kleinfeld Drive, north of Dick Shinaut Park.

As officers approached the party, gunshots were fired. Officers entered the backyard of the home, where they encountered Vaquera, who allegedly told police that he had a gun and threatened to shoot officers, a prosecutor said at a bond hearing Monday, according to Channel 14-KFOX. Witnesses allegedly identified Vaquera as the shooter.

Vaquera, of East El Paso, was arrested on charges of discharge of a firearm, obstruction/retaliation and unlawful carrying of a weapon. On Monday, he remained at the El Paso County Jail in Downtown held on bonds totaling $250,000.

Police also arrested 45-year-old Roberto Antonio Rodriguez on a charge of purchasing or furnishing alcohol to a minor, officials said. Another 17-year-old man was arrested on a misdemeanor public intoxication charge. Both have since been released from jail.

Roberto Antonio Rodriguez

Under Texas law, people 17 and older are considered adults in the criminal justice system and go to adult courts and adult prison.

Anyone with information regarding shootings, illegal gun possession and any other criminal activity may call police at 915-832-4400 or may anonymously call Crime Stoppers of El Paso at 915-566-8477 (TIPS).

Loaded revolver

