LAFAYETTE, Ind. — A 17-year-old boy fired several rounds into a wooded area about 9:10 p.m. Wednesday in the 50 block of Ironwood Court on the city's east side near Interstate 65, Lafayette police said.

Officers found shell casings in the grass and wooded area where witnesses said the teen shot, police said. Witnesses also told officers they likely would find the boy at a home in the 1000 block of Courtland Avenue, which is near the site of the shots fired.

No one was injured from the shots, and it appears the boy was shooting into the wooded area, so nothing was damaged, police said.

Officers located the boy and determined he was the suspect in the shots-fired investigation, police said. They arrested him on suspicion of criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon.

Reach Ron Wilkins at rwilkins@jconline.com. Follow on Twitter: @RonWilkins2.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Journal & Courier: Teen arrested after shots fired on Lafayette's east side