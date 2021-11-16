Teen arrested after sports car owner is shot dead in fight over Jaguar, GA cops say

An 18-year-old accused of shooting and killing a man during an argument over a luxury sports car has been charged, according to authorities in Atlanta, Georgia.

Brian Calderon Betancourt was arrested on a murder charge Monday, Nov. 15, in the shooting death of 23-year-old Andres Munoz, police confirmed in a news release.

The deadly shooting unfolded outside Loca Luna restaurant in Atlanta on Oct. 24, McClatchy News previously reported. Police said the incident stemmed from a fight between Munoz, who owned a bright orange Jaguar sports car, and a stranger, identified as Betancourt, in the parking lot.

“They got into a dispute about someone leaning on his vehicle, which is the orange Jaguar,” Major D’Andrea Price with the Atlanta Police Department told WSB-TV.

The two exchanged words and Munoz was shot, according to Atlanta police. He was taken to a hospital where he died .

Police said Betancourt immediately fled the scene, after which authorities received at least four 911 calls about the shooting. Munoz was shot in the chest, according to one of the 911 calls.

Munoz’s family and friends took to social media to call for justice in the death of their loved one.

“Today has been super hard ... lost my cousin Andres last night due to senseless violence,” Claudia Desrosiers wrote on Facebook. “He’s being missed immensely.. my heart, our hearts are broken ... Please pray they find (those) that decided to target him because of his car.”

Friend Destiny Fuentes said Munoz “had so much life left to live.”

“I want his family to be able to grieve and take time to process the loss of this beautiful young soul,” she wrote in a tribute posted on Facebook.

Police located Betancourt in southwest Atlanta and booked him into the Fulton County Jail.

