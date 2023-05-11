Teen arrested after stabbing at E.O. Green Junior High in Oxnard

A 13-year-old student was reportedly stabbed at E.O. Green Junior High in Oxnard Thursday afternoon, according to police.

The teen, who suffered injuries that weren't considered life-threatening, was taken to Ventura County Medical Center for treatment, said Oxnard Police Department Cmdr. Luis McArthur.

A 14-year-old teen was arrested, McArthur said. Both teens are males.

The incident was reported at the campus at 3739 S. C St. shortly after 1 p.m., during the dismissal period, McArthur said. Oxnard firefighters also responded. The school is in Oxnard but part of the Hueneme Elementary School District.

The 14-year-old reportedly approached and confronted the younger boy on the blacktop immediately after dismissal.

The teens exchanged words before the older boy apparently swung at the younger teen while holding a knife. The 13-year-old was stabbed two times, McArthur said.

The stab wounds may require sutures, he said.

The 14-year-old suffered minor injuries and will be medically cleared at a hospital before being booked into the county juvenile hall facility.

As of 3:30 p.m., the incident remained under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Cpl. Ryan Carey at 805-486-6297.

This story may be updated.

