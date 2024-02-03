Teen arrested after stabbing two people in Chester Waffle House: Sheriff

CHESTER, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A teenager is arrested after stabbing two people inside a Waffle House, according to the Chester County Sheriff’s Office.

Around 10:35 p.m. Friday, deputies were dispatched to the Waffle House on J A Cochran Bypass about a stabbing incident.

Officials say one person was transported to a local hospital in critical condition and the other sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

A 17-year-old man was detained. This remains an ongoing investigation by the Chester County Sheriff’s Office.

