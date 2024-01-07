Teen arrested after state police say he bit, cut people inside Beaver County home

A teenager is facing charges after police say he broke into a house in Beaver County and assaulted two people inside.

Pennsylvania State Police say they were called to a reported burglary on the 110 block of McKim Way in Franklin Township at around 1:15 a.m. on Saturday.

A 41-year-old man who owned the home told troopers he noticed the burglar walking down the stairs of his house. Investigators say they later learned the intruder was a 17-year-old boy.

The teen and the homeowner began fighting in the living room. The noise from the fight woke the homeowner’s son, who came to help his father.

In the fight, troopers say the burglar bit the son on the leg, got access to a pocket knife and cut the homeowner’s cheek with it.

Police say the burglar ran away from the house but returned to the area later and was taken into custody.

Details on the suspect have not been released at this time.

