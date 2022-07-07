Teen arrested, suspects sought in Tampa shooting that injured 4, police say

A 17-year-old boy has been arrested in connection to a shooting in Tampa that sent four people to area hospitals Wednesday night, according to police.

The teen and three other people were sitting on the southwest corner of Courtland Street and E Chelsea Street when they began arguing with someone in a silver Nissan Altima around 6:30 p.m., the Tampa Police Department said in a news release Thursday.

The person in the Altima got the attention of the occupants of a silver Chrysler 200, and both drivers stopped their vehicles. The 17-year-old grabbed a green backpack that was nearby as several armed people got out of the two vehicles and began firing at the boy, the release said.

Three men and a woman who were in the area but were not involved in the altercation were shot. All four were taken to area hospitals for treatment of injuries that police said did not appear to be life-threatening.

The teen took an AR-15 pistol from the bag and began firing back at the shooters before putting the gun back into the backpack and fleeing, according to police.

Later, officers made a traffic stop on a vehicle the teen was driving and he was arrested, the release said.

The teen is facing charges of carrying a concealed firearm and being a minor in possession of a firearm, police said.

The Times is not naming the teen.

Detectives are trying to identify the other people involved in the incident. Anyone who has information is asked to contact the Tampa Police Department by phone at 813-231-6130 or through its app. Tips may also be made by contacting Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay at 800-873-TIPS (8477) or through the P3 Tips mobile app.