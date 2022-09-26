Teen arrested on suspicion of arson after southeast Salem house fire

A 16-year-old male was arrested for allegedly starting a fire at a home in southeast Salem on Friday.

Around 12:35 p.m., emergency responders went to the area of Wilbur and Cross streets on reports of a residential house fire, according to Salem Police. The fire started on the porch of the house and quickly engulfed a large portion of the home.

Officers interviewed witnesses and determined the teen allegedly placed a lit sparkler into a Halloween decoration, causing the fire.

The teen faces charges of arson in the first degree, first-degree criminal mischief and reckless endangerment.

Residents inside the home were able to evacuate and no injuries were reported. A firefighter sustained minor injuries and is receiving medical attention.

