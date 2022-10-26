Teen arrested on suspicion of bringing firearms to sheriff's station, fighting with deputies

A 16-year-old from Adelanto was arrested on Saturday on suspicion that he brought firearms onto the Victor Valley Sheriff's Station property then starting a fight with deputies.

Sheriff’s officials reported that at 11:56 p.m. on Saturday, a teen armed with two firearms, both loaded with high-capacity magazines, entered the secured parking lot of the sheriff’s station at 11613 Bartlett Avenue in Adelanto.

As a deputy entered the gated facility, the teen walked onto the property and directly up to a deputy sitting inside his vehicle.

Deputies were able to disarm the suspect without incident and detain him. Once inside the station, he attempted to fight deputies.

The teen was arrested and booked at High Desert Juvenile Detention and Assessment Center in Apple Valley.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the incident is asked by the Sheriff’s Station to contact Deputy L. Mello at the Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station at 760-552-6800.

Callers can remain anonymous by contacting We-Tip at 800-78CRIME or online at www.wetip.com.

This article originally appeared on Victorville Daily Press: Adelanto teen suspected of bringing firearms to sheriff's station