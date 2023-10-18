Teen arrested on suspicion of bringing gun to Adelanto school

A 14-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of possessing a firearm while at Adelanto High School.

Victor Valley sheriff’s officials stated that on Monday, Deputy M. Lewis received information that a teen had a firearm at the school at 15620 Joshua Road.

Deputies contacted the teen in his classroom and found an unloaded, semi-automatic pistol in the waistband of his pants, sheriff’s officials said.

The teen was arrested for having a firearm on school grounds. He was booked at the High Desert Juvenile Detention and Assessment Center in Apple Valley.

The school is part of the Victor Valley Union High School District.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Deputy M. Lewis at the Victor Valley sheriff’s station at 760-552-6800. Callers can remain anonymous by contacting We-Tip at 800-78CRIME or wetip.com.

