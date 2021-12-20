Teen arrested after Taco Bell drive-thru dispute ends with shooting in Belleville

A Belleville teenager has been arrested and charged in connection with multiple gunshots fired into a Taco Bell following a dispute with a drive-thru lane customer on Friday night, Belleville police said.

Amy S. Gale, 19, was charged with one felony count of aggravated battery with a firearm and three felony counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm, according to a news release from the Belleville Police Department.

Gale was being held in the St. Clair County Jail on Monday in lieu of $250,000 bond, according to county records.

One person suffered minor injuries after being struck by flying glass at the restaurant at 760 Carlyle Ave. No other physical injuries were suffered in the shooting reported at 9:35 p.m.

Police gave this account of what happened:

“Witnesses stated there was a dispute over an order in the drive-thru of the business,” police said in the news release. “A female customer at the drive-thru was reportedly unhappy with the service at the business and had a verbal argument with an employee at the drive-thru window. The female customer displayed a handgun and fired a shot through the drive-thru window. The female customer then drove around the business firing several more shots into the business.”

Police officers who responded to the shooting found the employees hiding in the kitchen area.

Officers were able to track down the suspect’s vehicle at a residence in the 2100 Block of East Belle Avenue, and Gale was arrested.

Search warrants were obtained for the vehicle and residence, and evidence from the shooting at Taco Bell was located, police said. No other suspects are being sought in connection with this shooting.

A public relations representative with the Taco Bell Corp. issued the following statement: “We are saddened to hear that this happened and we’re grateful that no team members or guests were harmed. We understand that our franchisee who owns and operates this location is working with the local authorities in their investigation and has offered counseling services to all team members present.”

BND reporter Kelsey Landis contributed information for this article.