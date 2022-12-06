Teen arrested for threatening students in Knoxville, Sheriff's Department says

KNOXVILLE — A male juvenile was arrested Monday by the Knox County Sheriff’s Department for sending pictures of himself with firearms and threatening students in the Knoxville School District.

A news release from the Knox County Sheriff’s Department states that the juvenile was from another school district and the “threats were discovered and acted up swiftly before anyone was harmed.”

The juvenile is in custody of the Knox County Mary Davis Home, a juvenile detention center, and has been charged with one count of disorderly conduct and another count of “disorderly conduct — school threat."

This article originally appeared on Galesburg Register-Mail: Juvenile arrested after threats made to Illinois students