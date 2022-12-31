Teen arrested after threatening violence at West Salem High School

A 16-year-old was arrested after threatening violence at West Salem High School to allegedly happen on Tuesday after students return from winter break, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said it found probable cause to arrest the home schooled 16-year-old who lives east of Salem for criminal threats after an investigation, which included FBI officials. The threat was made through social media.

The sheriff's office also said a 15-year-old student at West Salem was involved.

The Marion and Polk County District Attorney’s offices will determine if criminal charges are pressed against the two.

A spokesperson for the sheriff's office said it is safe for students to return to school on Tuesday.

