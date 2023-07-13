Teen arrested for Tuesday afternoon shooting

Jul. 13—A teenager was arrested Thursday for his participation a Tuesday afternoon shooting that wounded a woman at Azalea Place Apartments in Glynn County, a press release from the Glynn County Police said.

Glynn County Police arrested Jose Rafael Gonzalez Jr., 19, of Brunswick, and charged him with aggravated assault for his alleged role in the shooting on Lantana Court that led to a female victim to be airlifted to a trauma-unit hospital in Jacksonville for treatment, the release said.

"On the day of the shooting, several interviews were conducted with witnesses and the scene was processed by the GCPD crime scene technicians," the release said.

That information and evidence gathered from the ongoing investigation led to Gonzalez' arrest, the release said.

Investigators were hoping Wednesday to talk to the victim as she continued receiving medical care to help them in their investigation, police said then.

The wounded woman drove herself after the shooting in a small SUV from the apartment complex on Lantana Court to the parking lot of a nearby business at the corner of Old Cypress Mill Road and Community Road, according to a daily shift report from the Brunswick Police Department.

Brunswick officers and emergency medical personnel administered medical aid to the woman there as the Glynn County Police Department responded to and investigated the scene at Azalea Place apartments, the report said.

Police said on Thursday that it doesn't appear Gonzalez and the victim knew each other prior to the shooting, but did not elaborate on the circumstances that led to the incident.

Investigators are asking anyone with more information about the incident to contact the Glynn County Police Department's Silent Witness line at 912-264-1333.