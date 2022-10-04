Teen arrested in UC fatal crash also tied to crash with KY deputy, auto theft ring

The teen charged in the crash that killed University of Cincinnati student Cayden Turner is also tied to a crash that hospitalized a Boone County deputy last year, according to media reports

The 17-year-old was arrested Friday and charged with aggravated vehicular homicide. The Enquirer is not naming the teen due to his age.

Last October, Boone County Lt. Chris Hall was assisting in a stolen vehicle pursuit when the suspect swerved toward him and slammed into his cruiser. Hall suffered a fractured leg and required stitches to his arm.

Enquirer media partner Fox19 reports the 17-year-old admitted to his involvement in April and was placed on probation.

Then in June, Cincinnati police arrested him again, reporting that he was carrying a loaded gun in his car. He was released in August with an electronic ankle monitor that he later cut off, Fox19 reports.

Police said the teen was the driver in the crash that killed Turner, but it does not appear he was charged as the driver in the Kentucky incident.

The teen's connection to Hall's pursuit also links him to an auto theft ring. It was this group that created a stir on social media last year after a Warren County judge allegedly called them "ruthless" in a warning to his own staff.

Warnings about this group were issued as far north as Springboro. The Villa Hills police chief in Kentucky said "this group has hit every city in Northern Kentucky."

The teen appeared in court on Monday for arraignment. Prosecutors said they will move to try him as an adult.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Teen arrested in UC fatal crash also tied to crash with KY deputy