Teen arrested for vehicular homicide for accident on Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
A 17-year-old male is being charged with vehicular homicide in an accident that occurred on Oct. 9 on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in Columbus, according to the Columbus Police Department.
The teen’s name was not released.
Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan confirmed thatthe accident victim, Jennifer Durham, 64, died at 6 a.m. on Oct. 19 while in the hospital.
The juvenile is also facing charges for the following, according to court documents:
Driving under the influence
Reckless driving
Failure to report accident
Obstructing traffic
Hit and run
Possession of open alcohol container