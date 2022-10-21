Teen arrested for vehicular homicide for accident on Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

Rich Pedroncelli/AP
Kelby Hutchison
·1 min read

A 17-year-old male is being charged with vehicular homicide in an accident that occurred on Oct. 9 on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in Columbus, according to the Columbus Police Department.

The teen’s name was not released.

Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan confirmed thatthe accident victim, Jennifer Durham, 64, died at 6 a.m. on Oct. 19 while in the hospital.

The juvenile is also facing charges for the following, according to court documents:

  • Driving under the influence

  • Reckless driving

  • Failure to report accident

  • Obstructing traffic

  • Hit and run

  • Possession of open alcohol container

Recommended Stories