Teen arrested for vehicular homicide in death of Shaw graduate attending Columbus Tech

A teenager has been arrested for allegedly causing the death of a 27-year-old Midland woman in a Columbus car wreck this summer.

The Columbus Police Department announced Friday the following charges against Zandarius Brooks, 19:

Homicide by vehicle, first degree (felony)

Reckless driving

Disregard traffic control device (stop sign)

Speeding

No seatbelt

Possession of marijuana (felony)

According to CPD, on July 12 around 1:20 p.m., officers responded to a call about a car crash with injuries at the intersection of Amber Drive and Valleybrook Road.

The investigation determined the 2014 BMW 535i driven by Brooks was speeding as it traveled west on Valleybrook Road toward the intersection with Amber Drive, where a 2008 Nissan Altima driven by Jayde Kimbrough was traveling south.

Brooks disregarded the stop sign, police say, and his car hit the left side of Kimbrough’s car. She was transported to Piedmont Columbus Regional, where she died from her injuries.

Brooks is scheduled to appear in Recorder’s Court for a preliminary hearing on Wednesday, September 6, 2023 at 9 a.m.

Kimbrough was a 2014 graduate of Shaw High School and a student at Columbus Technical College, according to her obituary.