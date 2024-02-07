Teen arrested for vehicular homicide after killing Woodstock teen in birthday crash, deputies say

The driver of a vehicle involved in a fatal accident in Woodstock which killed two metro area teenagers has been arrested and charged with two counts of vehicular homicide, the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office said.

Oliver Luis Roman, 18 of Powder Springs, faces a variety of charges after the Jan. 9 accident claimed the lives of a Woodstock teenager, Esteban Cortez-Rendon, on his 18th birthday.

Channel 2 Action News previously reported on the crash, identifying the other teenager killed in the crash was Gabriel Escandon, a 17-year-old from Marietta.

As previously reported by Channel 2 Action News, Cortez-Rendon was among five people in a Mazda 6 the evening of Jan. 9. Around 8:17 p.m., the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office said a crash on Towne Lake Parkway pushed the car, with the five teens inside, off the road and into a tree.

The sheriff’s office said speed was a contributing factor in the accident.

According to the sheriff’s office, Roman was charged with vehicular homicide, as well as two counts of serious injury by vehicle, reckless driving and violation of a class D driver’s license.

Deputies said Roman was booked into the Cherokee County Adult Detention Center on Wednesday morning. He is in custody without bond, according to the sheriff’s office.

