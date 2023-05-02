Teen arrested after victim’s dog, over $3K of belongings stolen in Dayton

A teen was arrested for being one of three suspects that robbed another man of his dog and over $3,000 worth of goods in Dayton Friday evening.

Thomas Peck, 18, was arrested near the 100 block of Victor Avenue after allegedly robbing another man of $3,000 worth of studio equipment and cash at gunpoint, the responding detective’s affidavit wrote.

The robbery victim told Dayton police officers that he was followed by three men after leaving a convenience store on Main Street. The men then confronted the victim at gunpoint.

Peck reportedly stole $290 in cash and a bag containing $3,000 in studio equipment, while one of the other three suspects stole the victim’s dog.

During this encounter, Peck allegedly hit the victim with his handgun.

Moments later, Dayton officers heard gunshots nearby and responded to the area, consequently finding Peck, who matched the description the victim gave.

Dayton officers reportedly said Peck made “a throwing motion,” prompting the officers to inspect the suspect’s person. They found ammunition in Peck’s pocket and the same caliber handgun that was described.

Peck reportedly resisted arrest while in handcuffs, “refusing to sit in the cruiser,” the affidavit wrote.

The robbery suspect came later to identify and confirm the suspect in person.

The other two suspects’ locations and identities were unknown at the time of the affidavit’s filing.