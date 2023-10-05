Teen arrested for viral anti-Asian attack on woman on Boston train

[Source]

A 16-year-old male has been arrested in connection with last month’s disturbance on a Massachusetts Red Line subway train that involved the racist harassment of an Asian woman.

Background: Vivian Dang, 25, was heading to Ashmont at around 10 p.m. on Sept. 21 when a group of teens boarded the train and threatened to rob passengers. When she moved to a different car, they turned their attention to her and began racially attacking her.

Dang, who is Vietnamese, told NextShark:

“They started throwing words at me like ‘ching chong’ and other Asian slurs. I didn’t let that get to me, but they continued to call me a slut and other terms of that sort and started saying stuff like ‘Can I get an egg roll for $1?’ and naming other Asian foods in a mocking Asian accent. Continued to say stuff about dogs and cats, like ‘No wonder my dogs are missing.’” More from NextShark: Street Fight Over Parking Spot Ends With Car Crashing Into Just-Opened Asian Bakery in Queens

Dang managed to film part of the incident, which her sister Vanessa shared on TikTok. The teens left the train after breaking one of its windows.

The arrest: On Monday, MBTA Transit Police announced that they arrested a 16-year-old male in connection with the incident. He is facing charges of unarmed assault with intent to rob and assault for the purpose of intimidation.

More from NextShark: Japanese porn star hugs over 3,000 people in 24-hours

What’s next: Investigation into the case is ongoing. It remains to be seen whether the arrested teen will be prosecuted as a juvenile or an adult.

More from NextShark: 88Rising Collabs With McDonald’s for ‘Golden Start’ Celebration For Lunar New Year

Enjoy this content? Read more from NextShark!

UMN associate dean accused of helping Chinese billionaire who allegedly sexually assaulted student