Teen arrested in Whitehaven shooting wanted for carjacking

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A teen was taken into custody after a shooting near Whitehaven High School, and police say this isn’t the alleged shooter’s first run in with the law.

Police said the teen is accused of shooting into a white Mercedes Benz before it crashed on Elvis Presley Boulevard Wednesday afternoon. Two teens inside the car were injured.

Car crashes into wall after shooting in Whitehaven, 1 detained

According to a police report obtained by WREG, school staff told officers that one of the victims got into some kind of altercation with the shooter.

Police also told us the teen has an active carjacking warrant out of DeSoto County, Mississippi.

As a precaution, Whitehaven High and Whitehaven Elementary were put on lockdown during the incident.

We went to the home in South Memphis as the two teens are now recovering but no one came to the door.

We reached to Memphis-Shelby County Schools and they have not confirmed if anyone involved was a student at Whitehaven High.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.