Teen arrested after Winnebago garage fire

Sep. 9—WINNEBAGO — A teenager has been arrested on suspicion of arson in a garage fire in Winnebago.

The fire was reported at 4:21 a.m. and the caller thought the Winnebago Municipal Center was on fire, according to a news release from the Winnebago Police Department.

First-responders found a nearby garage actually was on fire. The Winnebago and Blue Earth fire departments put out the fire in about 30 minutes.

Surveillance video led authorities to arrest Connie Bergeron, 18, of Blue Earth. Charges are pending. The Minnesota Fire Marshal's Office is assisting with an investigation.