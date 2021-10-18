Teen arrested in Ybor City gunfight with 26 shots fired, two injured

A 16-year-old boy has been arrested in connection to a shooting in Ybor City in the early morning hours of Oct. 9.

The teen, who the Tampa Bay Times is not naming because of his age, was arrested on charges of tampering with physical evidence, carrying a concealed firearm, improper exhibition of a firearm and being a minor in possession of a firearm.

Tampa police said that just before 3 a.m. on Oct. 9, the teen and two other people were walking through a parking lot at the northwest corner of Angel Oliva Senior Street and 7th Avenue E. An argument led to gunfire. The teen fired at someone, who ran away and returned fire “in the middle of a crowded parking lot,” police said in a news release.

A man and a woman were injured during the shooting, but the wounds were not life threatening, police said.

Police found video showing the teen firing the gun, then running away. In a later interview with police, the teen admitted he was on the video, the news release states.

Police said 26 total rounds were fired at the scene and four vehicles were hit during the gunfight.