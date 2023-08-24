Teen arson suspect accused of trying to murder elderly Tri-Cities couple as they slept

A suspected teenage arsonist was allegedly caught on camera lighting a small fire at a Court Street home and then returning to stoke the flames.

The elderly couple inside made it out alive, but 88-year-old Lillian Parra suffered mild and moderate burns as her 89-year-old husband helped her outside.

The teen accused of starting the fire, Landon J. Keene, 18, made his first appearance in Franklin County Superior Court Wednesday afternoon. He is being held on suspicion of attempted murder and first-degree arson.

Deputy Prosecutor Frank Jenny asked for Keene’s bail to be set at $1 million. He pointed out his recent criminal record that included animal cruelty, harassment and malicious mischief.

Michael Nguyen, the defense attorney representing Keene at the hearing, reserved his arguments about bail.

Judge Norma Rodriguez agreed with the deputy prosecutor’s recommendation. Keene’s next hearing is scheduled for Tuesday.

The Pasco teen was arrested Tuesday after Pasco police were able to identify him as the person seen outside Ernesto and Lillian Parra’s Court Street home about 2:40 a.m., said investigators.

The security camera system showed a man approach from the north and use a black bottle with a silver top to put liquid at the based of the house. Then he took out a lighter and started a small fire, according to court documents.

He then ran north on Road 103 to Argent.

“The same male returned a short time later when the fire was still small and added something to the fire, which caused it to quickly expand up the side of the house,” court documents said.

Inside, the couple heard smoke detectors wounding and began working on their way out. They were able to escape, but Lillian Parra’s injuries required her to go to the burn unit at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle for treatment.

Arson investigation

After the fire, Pasco police discovered graffiti on a nearby house that said “Parra” and “F--k off.” The vandal also left behind a black spray paint can.

They identified Keene as a suspect after a former school resource officer said he recognized the teen in the security footage, court documents said. He was familiar with Keene and believed he suffered from a mental illness, said investigators.

When police arrived at Keene’s Argent Street home, they were met by his stepfather, who also believed the person in the video was Keene and identified the spray paint as the the same brand and color from his laundry room, said court documents.

Police reported finding the bottle seen in the video in Landon’s bedroom. There were two gloves in the washing machine. Both the gloves and the bottle smelled of gas.

Investigators also found a Nike backpack that matched one seen in the video. Inside they found a lighter and boxing gloves.

There also was a notebook with the name “Parra” written all over a piece of paper, said the documents.

History

Court documents don’t say why Keene may have targeted the couple who lived in the neighborhood for nearly three decades.

The former Pasco School District employees bought the home in the 1990s. The home now valued at nearly $800,000 was heavily damaged.

Keene had a history of lashing out and threatening his family and even stabbing the family dog in the past year, court records show.

Starting in March 2022, Keene was charged in three cases in Juvenile Court that involved destructive behavior that in some cases was fueled by alcohol and apparent mental health issues, according to court records.