Teen With Autism Attacked In NYC Subway Station, Has Racial Slurs Hurled At Him; Police Investigating As A Hate Crime

A 15-year-old boy was pulled off of a subway car and beaten in a New York City subway station.

As The New York Daily News reported, the incident was caught on video, which helped detectives identify three teens who were involved in the response.

According to authorities, the teen, who was wearing glasses and a blue hoodie at the time of the attack, was dragged out of an A train car at 5:30 p.m. on Friday. The clip of the attack shows one teen pushing the victim off to a teenage girl who grabbed him by the sweatshirt and forced him to walk down the platform.

“Walk!” she screamed as she pushed him. The victim is obviously terrified, though surrounding commuters did not intervene.

After the teenage girl pushed the victim down the platform, he tried to escape, but she caught him. And grabbed him even tighter.

“You runnin!” she yelled. “Why you runnin!”

Onlookers begin to gather around the teens and the victim, with some even yelling “n**** alert” to the victim. He tries to break away again and manages to jump back onto the train.

“Get off!” the girl yells. Then she slaps him in the face.

“Why do you want me to get off?” the victim asks.

Another teen punches him as he’s pulled back onto the platform.

The video ends with the teen trying to break free as the posse punched and kicked him.

After the attack, the victim got on the train, got off at another station, and told authorities what happened. A NYPD spokeswoman told the public that he sustain multiple injuries during the attack. His glasses were also broken.

The victim’s mother confirmed to WABC News that her son has autism. She also shared how disturbing the video is for her to watch.

“Nobody wants to see their kid being assaulted,” she said. She’s keeping her and her son’s identity private for the time being.

The NYPD Hate Crime Task Force is investigating the incident. Police confirmed all of the perpetrators are Hispanic.