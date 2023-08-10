LANSING — One person was in police custody Thursday in connection with the apparent theft of four cars from General Motors' Lansing Grand River Assembly Plant, according to police.

Lansing police spokesperson Jordan Gulkis said two Cadillacs and two Camaros were taken from a factory lot near downtown Lansing. The thefts were reported shortly before 3 a.m., she wrote in an email.

"At least three of the vehicles were recovered," Gulkis wrote, adding one person was in custody. "Right now, we're still sorting through the details and investigating."

Police released no information about the person in custody or how the vehicles were taken.

The Livingston County Sheriff's Office and Merdian Township Police assisted, Gulkis said.

Livingston County Sheriff Mike Murphy said deputies spotted one of the Cadillacs "as it blazed through the county." A 15-year-old juvenile was behind the wheel, he said.

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: Teen auto thief spotted 'blazing' through Livingston County