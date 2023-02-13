Teen avoids jail in South Windsor, Glastonbury thefts

Feb. 13—A Hartford teenager has been put on probation for two years for stealing items from the garage of an occupied South Windsor house on April 30, then stealing a sport-utility vehicle in Glastonbury the next day, court records show.

Anthony A. Murphy, 19, will face up to 22 months in prison if he violates probation conditions imposed by Judge Elizabeth C. Leaming at his Jan. 27 Hartford Superior Court sentencing in the two cases.

He pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor count of fourth-degree larceny in each case, although he had initially faced felony charges in both.

A week before Murphy's plea bargain, the judge had denied his application for admission to Connecticut's accelerated rehabilitation program, which can lead to dismissal of criminal charges after a period of probation, court records show.

That same day, however, the judge reduced Murphy's bond of more than $50,000 to a promise to appear in court, letting him out of jail on the condition that he cooperate with the Compass Youth Collaborative.

Compass Youth seeks to "help youth build peace, in their minds, in their lives and in their communities" through case management, mentoring, and teaching by "peacebuilders," many of whom were high-risk youth themselves, its website says.

Other probation conditions imposed by the judge are that Murphy must work full or part time while getting a GED, the equivalent of a high-school diploma, and must complete the GED and have a job by the end of his probation.

The judge ordered Murphy to live with his mother, obey all house rules, and to get approval from the probation office before moving into his own apartment when he is financially able.

She also ordered him to have no contact with his co-defendants.

The South Windsor conviction stemmed from a report by a Krawski Drive resident that someone had entered his unlocked truck in his driveway overnight, then used a garage-door opener in the truck to open the garage, where he entered another vehicle and stole three iPhone charging cords.

The man reported that he, his wife, and two young children were sleeping in the house at the time, according to the affidavit, by Investigator Christopher J. Poehnert.

Home surveillance video showed that the thief was wearing a mask but captured

some facial features and a "Champion" sweatshirt, as well as showing him getting out of what looked like a white Jeep Grand Cherokee, the investigator reported.

Poehnert later learned that a white Jeep Grand Cherokee had been stolen in Wethersfield and had been involved in "numerous criminal acts" around the state.

The Glastonbury investigation began when a Heritage Drive couple reported on May 1 that their mid-size BMW sport utility vehicle had been stolen from their driveway shortly after the wife arrived home and unloaded her young son, leaving the key fob in the unlocked vehicle, according to a police affidavit.

When the husband arrived home some 20 minutes later, the vehicle was gone, Glastonbury police Sgt. Brandon Ritchie reported in the affidavit.

The next day, Wallingford police arrested four people after a different stolen vehicle crashed while trying to flee police, and a Wallingford officer notified Glastonbury police that Murphy, who was among those arrested, had admitted stealing a BMW in Glastonbury the day before, the sergeant reported.

