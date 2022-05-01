Teen back in custody after escaping detention center in Kittitas County

A 15-year-old who escaped from a juvenile group detention center on Friday in Kittitas County is back in custody.

According to the Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office, a detention center staff member called 911 at 7:53 p.m. and reported the teen had escaped after he choked her from behind, took her keys and stole her car.

Deputies who responded said they spotted the worker’s car going west toward Ellensburg and chased it when the teen escapee failed to stop.

The teen reportedly hit speeds of up to 80 mph on county roads, drove into the oncoming lane and through a ditch to avoid spike strips laid down by law enforcement.

After chasing the suspect for 10 miles, deputies said they terminated the chase as the teen drove into Ellensburg because it would create “too great a risk to the public.”

After deputies shared information with other law enforcement agencies, the car was spotted again and chased by troopers on State Route 97, west of the city, at around 9 p.m., officials said.

Deputies said they had deployed spike strips and then troopers used a PIT maneuver to stop it on State Route 10, where the teen was taken into custody.

