Teen bashed mom with frying pan after being told to clean his room, Florida cops say

A 17-year-old beat his mother with a frying pan and stabbed her with a pocket knife because he was upset that she was “constantly on his case about cleaning his room,” according to an arrest affidavit from a Florida police department.

After the attack, which occurred on Nov. 30, the teen took his mom’s car and led police on a chase before crashing and fleeing into the woods, where he was arrested, according to the affidavit from the Cocoa Police Department.

The arrest affidavit became public through the Brevard County court system on Dec. 15.

At around 2:30 a.m. on Nov. 30, police received a call from a woman who said her son told her that his friend had killed his mother, the affidavit says. When officers arrived at the home in Cocoa, they found the mother lying in a laundry room doorway covered in blood with multiple stab wounds and with her nose “almost completely detached,” the affidavit says. Lying next to her were a folding knife and a frying pan with a broken handle.

The woman was airlifted to a hospital where she was in critical but stable condition, according to the police department.

Officers pinged the woman’s son’s cellphone and saw he was traveling on Interstate 95 toward Volusia County, which borders Brevard County to the north. Deputies with the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office found the teenager, who was driving his mother’s 2022 Kia Rio, and tried to stop him, but he fled, the affidavit says.

Deputies chased him until he exited the highway and crashed the car into a wooded area, according to the affidavit. He got out of the car and ran into the woods, where he was arrested.

During an interview with detectives, the teenager said he “does not like cleaning his room and was tired of (his mother) constantly harping about it,” the affidavit says. He told detectives that he struck her in the head with a frying pan until the handle broke and stabbed her “repeatedly” with a pocket knife, according to the affidavit.

He then took her car keys and money from her purse before driving off in her car, according to police. He also said he asked his friend to bring him a gun so he could shoot his mother, but his friend said no.

Story continues

The teenager faces multiple counts, including attempted first-degree premeditated murder, conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, grand theft of a motor vehicle and fleeing or eluding, according to court records. His case has been sent to adult court.

He is being held on a $17,000 bond, according to Brevard County jail records.

Cocoa is about 45 miles southeast of Orlando.

Son visiting mom for holidays finds her stabbed to death in garage, Georgia cops say

Critically injured mom calls 911 to say husband shot her and baby, Washington cops say

‘Brutal’ attack on pregnant woman at Publix ends when witness pulls gun, Florida cops say