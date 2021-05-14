Teen’s body found in abandoned Kentucky home. Man charged in connection with her death.

The body of a 19-year-old woman was found in an abandoned home in Perry County, and a man has been charged in connection with her death.

Kentucky State Police said they found the body, later identified as that of Jacqueline Herald, of Hazard, after getting a tip from a caller at 1:59 a.m. May 8 that a body might be inside an abandoned residence on North Engle Street in the Combs community.

State police said they checked inside and found the body, which the coroner’s office took to the medical examiner’s office in Frankfort for an autopsy.

Roy L. Johnson, 29, of Hazard, has been arrested and charged with abuse of a corpse, tampering with physical evidence, first-degree wanton endangerment and second-degree complicity to commit arson. He was taken to Kentucky River Regional Jail, state police said.

Johnson is scheduled to be arraigned in Perry District Court Tuesday, court records show.