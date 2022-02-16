Teen’s body found near vacant Georgia home. Now police need help identifying her

Georgia authorities released a sketch of a teen found outside a vacant home in metro Atlanta over the weekend in hopes that someone can identify her.

Officers responded to reports of a person down in the 2200 block of Ben Hill Road early Saturday, Feb. 12, East Point police said in a news release. They found the body of a girl who looked to be in her teens.

She was later pronounced dead, police said.

An autopsy revealed she died from blunt force trauma. East Point police reached out to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation for assistance, and the sketch was drawn.

Authorities said the teen was wearing a necklace with “2005” on it. She also wore an anklet that read “Wixked.”

Anyone who recognizes the girl in the sketch or has information relevant to the case is asked to contact the East Point Police Department 404-761-2177 or police@eastpointcity.org.

East Point is about 7 miles southwest of downtown Atlanta.

