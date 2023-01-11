Teen’s body pulled from private lake after his kayak flipped, Georgia deputies say

A teen’s body was found hours after he disappeared while kayaking on a private lake in west Georgia, deputies said.

Rescuers on Tuesday, Dec. 10, recovered the body of a 16-year-old who is believed to have drowned when his boat overturned on a lake in Bowdon, WSB-TV and WAGA reported, citing the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies and Carroll County fire rescue crews responded to the scene in search of the young kayaker, who they said went under and didn’t resurface. It’s not clear what may have caused the boat to flip.

Crews later found the teen’s body in 15 feet of water, according to WGCL. Authorities haven’t released his identity pending notification of family.

“We are humbled by the assistance of all those involved in this operation and ask the public to pray for the safety of those working the recovery efforts and for the family of the victim,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement posted on Facebook.

Bowdon is about 65 miles southwest of downtown Atlanta.

