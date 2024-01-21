Teen bonds out of jail after Gwinnett County police accused him of running street race operation

A teenager has bonded out of jail after Gwinnett County Police Department accused him of running a street racing operation in the metro.

Police arrested Mathew “Dylan” McCullock, 19, on Jan. 11, accusing him of operating a group called Project85, or P85.

Police said P85 planned a meet-up on Dec. 23, 2023 at a shopping center on Buford Drive.

Investigators said they zeroed in on the group’s social media flyer that read, “Park & Chill” from 8-11 pm. Police said the flyer said no revving, no honking, no burnouts, but the group had no permit for a meetup or show.

That night, officers estimated about 500 cars showed up. Some drivers started trying to race and perform stunts.

Officers on standby busted it up and started searching for the organizer behind Project85.

Investigators said they circled back to a street race in March at Old Norcross Road and Breckinridge Boulevard in Duluth.

Officers there said one attendant introduced himself as Dylan McCullock, promoter and organizer of Project85.

On Jan. 11, officers showed up at his home, interviewed him and arrested him. He was charged with organizing illegal street races or reckless driving exhibitions and being a participant or spectator of an illegal street racing or reckless driving exhibition.

The arrest comes two months after Gwinnett County Police Department busted another group accused of organizing street racing events, ActiveCrewATL. Police accused Jhostin Bardales, 20, of organizing that group.

Officers told us then you can be arrested for organizing an event like this even if you don’t attend or participate in the stunt driving or racing. Also, people who show up can be arrested even if they don’t race or stunt drive.

In a statement, the police department wrote, “The Gwinnett County Police Department recognizes the hazard these illegal street racing activities pose to the public. These dangerous and reckless activities will not be tolerated. We are committed to keeping the streets of Gwinnett County safe for all residents and visitors.”

Drivers in Gwinnett County agreed on Saturday.

“You might sign up for that, but we didn’t sign up to get killed, you know?” Ann Belanger told Channel 2 Action News. “So I think everybody has a responsibility to be safe on the road.”

In 2022, an Athens artist died after street racers crashed into him while running from police. His name was Jim Richardson. He had just turned 65. His cousin, Paula Emde, spoke to Francisco about the latest arrests.

“Street racers have no idea the risks they take or the harm they cause, and [they] don’t seem to care,” said Emde.

One of the suspected street racers died in that crash. The other suspected racer, Qyyam Yah Ali is now awaiting trial for two murders.

