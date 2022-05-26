Teen’s botched robbery gets his mom charged with poor supervision, Louisiana cops say

A teen’s botched attempt to rob someone at gunpoint ended with him in a hospital and his mom charged with “improper supervision of a minor,” according to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office.

The incident happened Saturday, May 14, in Hammond, Louisiana, about 45 miles east of Baton Rouge, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

Deputies arrived to find a 17-year-old with a gunshot wound to the chest, the sheriff’s office said.

“Detectives determined that during the robbery a struggle ensued between (the teen) and the victim, which led to gunshots being fired,” officials said.

The teen was taken to North Oaks Medical Center in Hammond for treatment. He was discharged May 23 into the custody of the sheriff’s office, officials said.

“Due to the severity of the crime,” the teen is being charged as an adult, including “one count of armed robbery, one count of attempted first degree murder and one count of illegal carrying of a weapon,” the sheriff’s office said.

“Additionally, his mother ... was charged with one count of improper supervision of a minor.”

Detectives didn’t specify why they chose to charge the teen’s 42-year-old mother in the case.

Both mother and son live in Hammond, officials said. Photos posted on the teen’s Facebook page show him posing with a semi-automatic pistol and cash.

The decision to charge the mother has prompted hundreds of reactions from commenters on social media, with some defending the mother and others thanking the sheriff’s office.

“This needs to happen every time. Arrest the parents of the minor committing these crimes,” Vicki Tate posted on the sheriff’s office Facebook page.

“We all raise our children but we can not be held accountable for how they turn out in this crazy ... world,” Lakesha Pines posted.

“These parents have to be held accountable too. ... What they allow to happen is a big part of why these kids are turning out this way,” Miranda Magee Willie wrote.

